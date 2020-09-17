Roger Lee Yost, 83, Scottsbluff

Roger Lee Yost 83 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on September 6, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center. Funeral grave side ceremony was held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE. Pastor Garry Schick officiated. Memorials may be given to Emmanuel Congregational Church or Panhandle Humane Society Cat & Kitty Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Roger was born December 29, 1936. He was born the only child of Joseph & Rachel (Helzer) Yost. He graduated in 1955 from Scottsbluff High School. He was a member of the 1955 state championship basketball team. Roger was a very good athlete he participated in numerous sports, but one he excelled in was track where he won a lot of medals in the hurdles. He was involved in the 4 H Hillcrest/Fairview 50 club his entire life. He received the State FFA leadership award in Washington D.C. He was always proud of his FFA parliamentary procedure knowledge from years in FFA. Roger was a lifetime FFA Alumni Member. He was also a lifelong member of Emmanuel Congregational Church, where he served as chairman of the board for several years and held deacon positions there. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Emmanuel Church. He & Judy made sauerkraut, along with smoked trout that he caught and smoked turkeys for the church auctions every year!!

August 5th, 1956 he married his girlfriend Judith Ann Nuss from church camp. They had met when they were 14 years old. They resided on the farm that he was born and raised on. Our dad was a hard working farmer, which was a life he and his family truly loved!! He was a High Ten Sugar Beet grower for many years! Roger enjoyed farming with his dad and later with son Doug. He lived on the homestead place his entire life until ill health and then moved to town to assisted living in Scottsbluff.

His fishing skills and smoking of trout and turkeys were some of the best!! Their doctors and optometrist were gifted these every year at Christmas. He loved to hunt pheasant and geese. He always had a fun time hunting with special friends, his son and grandson!

Dad could build or fix anything you gave him!! Roger & Judy traveled with many friends to games in the winning years of Husker football and they traveled to many Husker Bowl Football games. They especially loved Husker home football games in Lincoln. Several fun cruise ship trips also topped the list with special friends!

Roger is survived by daughter and son in law Debbie and Paul Krantz, Son and daughter in law Doug and Kari Yost. His grandchildren Hilary (Krantz) and Ryan Coufal, Morgan (Yost) and Kyle Wallace and Parker Yost. He is also survived by his sister in law Pam Carsey and brother in law Jack Nuss, one nephew and 2 nieces.

His grandchildren were the highlight of his life attending all of their functions! He loved playing checkers with them and other games he invented. He always gave his kids and grandchildren his life wisdom which they will all cherish forever!!

Roger was preceded in death by wife Judy of 61 years in 2017, Parents Joseph and Rachel (Helzer) Yost, in laws George and Lillian (Drumheller) Nuss.

We will truly miss you dad and grandpa but knowing you have no more pain and are with the Lord is our comfort! See you soon, never goodbye.