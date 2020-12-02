Roland Boyd Coe, 81, Scottsbluff

Roland Boyd Coe, 81, of Scottsbluff, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 29, 2020. To honor Roland’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Salem Congregational Church. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Roland was born May 2, 1939 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of Clarence and Garnet (Fellows) Coe. He grew up in Scottsbluff and received his education in the Scottsbluff School System.

On February 6, 1958, Roland enlisted in the United States Navy. He was E-5 Pay Grade, and received the Navy Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Medal. He was honorably discharged on January 19, 1962.

Roland met Marlene Elaine Pester of Minatare at a dance at “Lost Park” in 1962. On January 19, 1963, he married the love of his life and his bride of 57 years. To this union two wonderful sons were born: Roger and Rodney.

Roland was employed at Great Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff, Gambles Hardware Store in Gering, Panhandle Co-op, Clemen’s Mobile Marine, and Magnolia Homes, until his retirement in 2001.

Roland was an avid “Husker” Nebraska football fan. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, fishing, and receiving e-mails from his friends on his computer. He was a devoted Republican and kept up with the political coverage of the news.

Roland and Marlene were fortunate enough to have traveled the world with Roland’s Magnolia family. They had gone to places such as Ireland, Belize, Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica, Australia, Fiji Islands, a Caribbean Cruise, and an Alaskan Cruise. He and Marlene also traveled to Germany, Hawaii, and Austria, when Roland was employed at Clemen’s Mobile Marine.

After retirement, Roland and Marlene traveled in their RV during the winter months to Arizona and Texas. They were known as “snowbirds” among their RV friends. They really enjoyed those winters in the Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Roland loved to walk their two dogs, “PaCoe” and “Pepe.” They were his buddies who would lay down beside him in his recliner in the evenings.

Roland is survived by his wife, Marlene; sons: Roger of Lincoln and Rodney of Las Vegas, NV; four nieces; and one nephew.

Preceding him in death were his parents Clarence and Marjorie Coe; sisters Shirley Burndt and Charlotte Shaw; half-brothers Richard Couse and Gary Couse; step-brothers Bob Allbaugh and Don Allbaugh; nephew Chris Burndt; step-sister Shirley Louise Sample; and step-brother-in-law Dick Sample.