Ronald and Carleen Weiss Memorial Mass Celebration

A Memorial Mass Celebration of the lives of Ronald and Carleen Weiss will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Mitchell City Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Ronald C. Weiss, 79, of Gering, Nebraska, passed away in his home with his daughters by his side on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Ron was born on July 22, 1940 to Carl and Rose (Zeiler) Weiss in Scottsbluff, NE. At a young age, Ron worked with the family on many different farms. He went into the U.S. Army in October, 1963 to March 1965. During this time in Northern California, he met his beautiful wife Carleen Cole. They were married on the base on March 26, 1964. After fulfilling orders, they moved to Scottsbluff, then Gering in 1966. Ron worked many years in Scottsbluff and Bayard Sugar factories.

Carleen Mary Cole-Weiss, 75, of Gering, Nebraska, passed away with her daughters by her side on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Carleen was born on September 2, 1944 to Charles and Helen (Jurkiewicz) Cole in Cape May, New Jersey. During her younger years, Carleen worked at the family owned laundromat, then, she worked for a telephone company in San Francisco. Then, at the age of 48, she obtained her LPN license and loved working as a nurse at RWMC and Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home.

Together, they owned the Liquor Cabinet for 11 years, enjoyed camping, gambling, football, and traveling to California and Canada.

Ron and Carleen had 2 daughters, Ronna (Jake) Leider and Chris (Eric) Sisson. Grandchildren include Jacob Leider, Rebecca (Drew) Zwieg, Brittany (Zach) Perlinger, and Ronald Sisson.

Ron’s family members include brothers Harlen and Steve Weiss, brother-in-law Richard Lacy, and sisters-in-law, Gayle Weiss and Patty Weiss, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marlene Bernhardt and Carey Lacy, brothers Marvin and Jack Weiss, sisters-in-law Carol Weiss and Cindy Weiss (and infant son), brother-in-law, Robert Bernhardt, one niece, Susan Bernhardt one nephew, Kenneth Weiss, and one niece-in-law Bev Weiss.

Carleen’s family members include sisters, Marie (Rod) Orr and Gloria Estrella and several nieces and nephews.

Carleen was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Danny Estrella.

Together at a young age, they learned about life – it’s hardships and its beauty! This made their love even stronger to share with their daughters, nieces, nephews, and especially their grandchildren. We love you Mom & Dad – Grandma & Grandpa!!!