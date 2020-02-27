Ronald C. Weiss, 79, Gering

Ronald C Weiss, 79 of Gering, Nebraska passed away in his home with his daughters by his side on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Services will be held in July. Memorials will be applied to a sitting bench in Ronald’s name. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com . Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ron was born on July 22, 1940 to Carl and Rose (Zeiler) Weiss in Scottsbluff, NE.

Ron worked very hard on many different farm lands to help support the family. He went into the U.S. Army in October of 1963 to March 1965. During this time in Northern California, he met his beautiful wife Carleen Cole. They were married on the base March 26, 1964. After fulfilling his orders, they moved to Nebraska and returned to work at Western Sugar in Scottsbluff and then later in Bayard. They also owned and operated the Liquor Cabinet for 11 years.

Ron and Carleen had two daughters Ronna (Jake) Leider and Chris (Eric) Sisson and 4 grandchildren, Jacob Leider, Rebecca (Drew) Zwieg, Brittany (Zach) Perlinger and Ronald Sisson and also his devoted dog Lily. Family members include his brothers Harlen and Steve Weiss, other family members: Robert Bernhardt, Gayle Weiss, Richard Lacy and Patty Weiss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marlene Bernhardt, Carey Lacey; brothers Marvin and Jack Weiss, sisters-in-law Carol Weiss and Cindy Weiss; one niece Susan Bernhardt and one nephew Kenneth Weiss.