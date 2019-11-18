Ronald R. Lackey, 76, Gering

Ronald R. Lackey, 76, of Gering, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering with his loving family by his side. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Tuesday at Bridgman Funeral Home from 10am til 6pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Ron’s honor may be in care of Calvary Memorial Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ron’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with Ron was born January 17, 1943 in Minatare to Floyd and Alva (Imus)

Lackey.

He received his early education in Minatare. Ron’s passion began with the love of painting cars. He then went into the restaurant business operating and owning the Melbeta Flame until 1997. During that time, on November 18, 1987, Ron and Diane started their journey together as a blended family with four boys and one girl. From there, Ron and Diane pursued many adventures along the way. He was a loving husband, father, and papa, and his sense of humor kept all of us

on our toes. He was a kind and gentle man and will be dearly missed by all his loving family and friends.

Ron is survived by his loving wife Diane of 32 years; children Neil (Marcia) Meier of Salt Lake City, UT, Stephanie (Corey) Greeley of Gering, NE, and Garry of Scottsbluff, NE; grandchildren Trevor Smith, Arich Knaub, Alyssa Greeley, Alex Meier, Ashlynn Meier; great-grandsons Jayston, Lewis, and McGregor; in-laws Alan (Char) Meier of CA, Steve (Sally) Meier of NE, Lois Meier of NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents, his parents-in-law, the mother of his two sons (Marilyn), two sons Ronald, Jr. and Monte Lackey, brothers Roy, Jerry and Tom, and his sisters Birdie, Leota, Judy, Inez, Myrel and Mary all preceded him in death.