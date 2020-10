Ronald “Ron” Mead, 75, of Chappell passed away early Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services are being planned for a later date.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials in Ron’s name can be made to the family for later designation.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Mead family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.