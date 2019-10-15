Rosa Esther Carrillo, 44, Mitchell

Rosa Esther Carrillo, 44, of Mitchell, passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Matthew Nash as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Oct 18 from 4-6pm at the church with a Rosary at 6pm. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Esther’s honor may be made in care of Esther’s family and will be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Esther’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Esther was born on November 27, 1974 in Ixtlahuacan, Colima, Mexico to Esteban Alvizar Guerrero and Maria Guadalupe Zaragoza Alvizar. Esther moved to Nebraska in 1992 where she attended and graduated from Mitchell High School.

Esther met the love of her life, Ray Carrillo, in 1996 and married March 30, 1998. They were blessed with two sons, Terrick and Joray.

Esther worked with the Head Start program for over 20 years where she enjoyed working with and keeping in touch with the children and their families. She loved gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with her family. Esther had a big heart and a loving personality. She will be forever missed, but never forgotten.

Survivors Include her husband Ray; and sons, Terrick and Joray Carrillo, all of Mitchell; her father Esteban Alvizar Guerrero of Mexico; brothers, Isidro (Maria) Alvizar and Francisco (Eustolia) Alvizar both of Mitchell and Jose (Leticia) Alvizar of Mexico; sisters Estela (Fernando) Napoles and Maria (Emiliano) Napoles both of Idaho, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended relatives.

Proceeding Esther in death was her mother, Maria Guadalupe Zaragoza Alvizar; and younger sibling, Ruben Alvizar.