Ruby D. Blitz, 85, Scottsbluff

Ruby D. Blitz, 85, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at West Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Bayard Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ruby’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Ruby was born December 20, 1933, near Bridgeport, to George and Katherine (Sieb) Fritzler. She grew up and received her education in area schools. Ruby married Henry (Hank) Blitz on June 21, 1970, in Bayard. They made their home in Bayard for many years before moving to the Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff, where Ruby continued to live after Henry’s death. She enjoyed the many programs and activities there.

Survivors include her brother, Delbert Fritzler, Bayard; and brother-in-law, Robert Kropp, Scottsbluff; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Henry; five brothers and five sisters preceded Ruby in death.