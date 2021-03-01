Ruth Agnes Lukens, 100, Mitchell

Ruth Agnes Lukens, 100, of Mitchell, NE, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Emerald Court Scottsbluff, NE. She was born to James and Emma Griffin on September 10, 1920 in Mason City, NE.

She lived most of her life in western Nebraska. Living in the Haig and Mitchell area and for most of her teenage years on the Watson Ranch in Sioux County. She graduated from Liberty High School. On January 12, 1946 she married Edward Lukens, about 6 weeks after his discharge from the Navy following WWII.

In 1949 they moved to the Lukens family homestead north of Mitchell and resided there until 1973.

Ruth was an excellent homemaker and seamstress. She loved sewing and quilting and was not afraid to tackle any project. She also became the family historian, organizing pictures and clippings. After moving to Mitchell, she was employed at First National Bank (Pinnacle) until her retirement.

She had been an active member of the Mitchell American Legion Auxiliary since 1948. She was a member of the Federated Church in Mitchell serving as the Treasurer for many years. She also belonged to the Cum-a-gan Project Club and as local Pinochle and Sewing Clubs.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Butch) Hendren; grandson, Kenny “Spike” (ZanDee) Hendren; and great grandchildren, Jace, Zeke and Ella. They were all the light of her life and she was proud of each one. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Dee Lamb of Beaver City, NE and Joella Johnson of Mitchell, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Dean (Verla) Griffin; an infant daughter; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Leora (Mark Hughson) (Clark Taylor) Hughson-Taylor, Mary (Clarence Jenkins) (Ted Tipton) Jenkins-Tipton, Dick Lukens, Jerry (Pearly) Lukens, June (Elwood Beeman) (Chuck Piper) Beeman-Piper, Roy Babcock, Bill Lamb, Donald Johnson and Claire (Jack) Reifschneider; and nieces, Linda Hughson Ross and Cynthia Lamb Hunt.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Federated Church at Mitchell with Pastor Kevin Fink officiating. Private family internment will be prior to the service. Visitation with the family will be following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the Federated Church or the Mitchell American Legion Auxiliary. Online condolences may be made by visiting Ruth’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.