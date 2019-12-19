Ruth N. (Wright) (Cooper) Glassmaker, 85, Bridgeport

Ruth N. (Wright) (Cooper) Glassmaker, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 PM on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. A Luncheon will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport with the funeral to follow at 1 PM. The Reverend Jonathan Berosek is officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisco Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Ruth was born February 20, 1934 at her parent’s farm in Morrill County, Nebraska to Elder H. and Armeda D. (Griffitts) Wright. She received her early education at a country school in Morrill County, graduating from Broadwater High School.

Ruth married Robert Henry “Johnny” Cooper on May 12, 1951 and the couple made their home in Lisco. To this union three children were born: Johnny L., Eddie L., and Karin R. Following Robert’s death on October 8, 1981, Ruth later married Vincent A. Glassmaker on November 5, 1983. The couple made their home in South Dakota. Ruth moved to Bridgeport in 2009.

Ruth was a member of the Lisco American Legion Auxiliary and a faithful attendee of First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport.

Ruth is survived by her children: Johnny L. and Irene Cooper of Bridgeport, Eddie L. and Jeanine Cooper of Gold Canyon, AZ, and Karen R. and Daniel Lane of Oshkosh; daughter-in-law Lucille Cooper of Scottsbluff; grandchildren: Justin L. Cooper, Rusty L. Cooper, Joseph D. Lane, Jay A. Lane, Scott Cooper, Jason Cooper, and Lisa Reynolds; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Rosanna Nass of Ogallala, Rosie Cooper of Harrisburg, NE, and Alice Cooper of Columbus, KS; brother-in-law Donald Cooper, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, step-son Robert Cooper, sisters Vera Kepler and Goldie O’Neil, brother Eddie Wright, and special friend Jim Dayley.