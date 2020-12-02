Sally Green, 88, Gering

Sally Green, 88, of Gering, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Her viewing will be from 2-4pm on Sunday, Dec 6 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Sally’s honor be made in care of the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made by viewing Sally’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Sally was born unto Henry Weimer and Mary Romick in Sugar City ID. They moved to our area when she was a small girl and grew up on the farm. Sally married Harvey L. Green in 1950 and begot Harvey L. Green Jr., Debera L. Behrens and Cyinda K. Kriner.

She is survived by sister Shirley, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, devoted husband Harvey and beloved grandson Rocky Lee and many relatives.