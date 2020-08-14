Sandra “Sandy” Miller, 80, Scottsbluff

Sandra “Sandy” Miller, 80, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at home with her husband and children by her side. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Sandy’s wishes and a private family interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Rev. Lauren Ekdahl officiating. An outdoor celebration of life will be held at Sandy and Terry’s residence in Scottsbluff and information will follow. In keeping with Sandy’s love of dogs and cocker spaniels in particular, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Sandy’s name to Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue www.rockymountaincockerrescue.org. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Sandy was born May 21, 1940 in Bridgeport, Nebraska to Benjamin and Josephine (Hamburg) Sieb. Sandy graduated from Gering High School in 1958 and was married to Terry on July 24, 1960 at Gering United Methodist Church. While Sandy had many talents and loves that she freely and warmly shared with those close to her and with her church community at First United Methodist Church in Gering, above all, her greatest talent and life dedication was that of a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Terry Miller of Scottsbluff; children, Mark Miller of State College, PA and Marcy (Rhett) Wright of Denver, CO; grandsons, Tayler Miller of Colorado Springs, CO, Trae Miller of Lincoln, NE and granddaughter Paige Wright of Denver, CO.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Josephine, her sister Nadine Sieb, and numerous cousins she was very close to throughout her entire life.