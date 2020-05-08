Sandy Baird, 76, Bayard

Sandy Baird, 76, of Bayard, Nebraska passed away May 6th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral services. Family and friends will gather at a later date in her remembrance. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com



Sandy was born August 18th, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Daniel and Leora (Schmidt) Loose. They later moved to Billings, Montana where she received her high school education. She returned to Gering, Nebraska where she met and married James Baird on July 17th, 1965. They had 3 children, Chris, Steve and Jenny. They later moved to Bayard where they made their permanent home.



Sandy worked for the telephone company in Billings, she worked for Western Sugar tar lab in Gering, Jack and Jill in Bayard and the Dollar General. She was well known as the official score keeper for baseball during Steve’s games. She always enjoyed playing cards with her family and gathering for BBQ’s while watching the kids play in the yard. She especially enjoyed her weekly visits to her special friend, Vicki Vaughn, to have her hair and nails done. She was also well known for telling it like it is and you never had to second guess her point of view.



Sandy is survived by her sons Chris Baird of Bayard, Steve (Lena) Baird of rural Melbeta, daughter Jenny (Mindy) Baird of Gering; Her 3 grandchildren-Jessica (Russ) Hoerler, Justin Baird and Tyler Baird and three great-grandchildren: Lane, Lindy, and Preston James Hoerler.



Sandy was preceded in death by her loving husband James Baird, sister Dee Stricker, brother Jack Loose and her parents.