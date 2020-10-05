Sandy McGinley, 83, Oshkosh

Sandy McGinley, 83, was reunited with the love of her life on Sunday, October 04, 2020, at her home in Oshkosh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh with Father Michael McDonald presiding. Burial will follow in the Lisco Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the Oshkosh Eagles Club.

A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 9 at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Lisco led by Deacon Dixon Powers.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning prior to services at the church.

Sandra Sue McGinley was born August 14, 1937, to James Ezra Huwaldt and Arlene Huwaldt, nee Rieck, in Lewellen, Nebraska. Sandy attended Garden County High School graduating in 1956. Sandy met James Arthur McGinley when he walked into Campbell Drug Store where she was working. “The best-looking cowboy she had ever seen. Jim came into buy chew. He smiled at me and I was hooked. I was in the Saddle Club with my Dad. Jim started coming to club and that’s how we really started getting together.” Sandy married the love of her life on September 5, 1956 in Alliance, Nebraska. To this union five children were born, Timothy, Jennifer, Jill, Matthew and Melissa.

The couple lived, worked, and raised their children on the McGinley Quarter Circle XL Ranch, north of Lisco, for forty-four years. They moved just south of Oshkosh in 2000, on “Dog Run Road”.

Sandy’s joy and love of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren had no bounds.

Sandy thought the best of everyone and every situation. Jenny said she was the glue and Jim the rock of the family. Food was the center of family gatherings, if not eating, then planning. Sandy was known for her bread making. It was rare for someone to leave her home without taking a loaf of bread.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Melissa, sister Marcia Koeppen and her husband Jim in June 2019.

Sandy is survived by her children, Tim (Debbie) McGinley, Jenny McGinley, Jill McGinley and Matt McGinley. Grandchildren, Tami (Erik) Evans and Nicholas (Brianna) McGinley, Beau (Leela) McGinley and Dane (Kelly Kloepping) McGinley, Emily (Harley) Cushman and Rio (Hannah) McGinley. Great grandchildren, Melissa and Toni McGinley and Dylan and Alex Evans; sister, Candice Southwick (Dave Land); brother and sisters-in-law, Mike (Joan) McGinley and Joyce McGinley; many nieces and nephews, cousins and so many friends.