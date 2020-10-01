Scharmain Elaine Tennant, 68, Gering

Scharmain Elaine Tennant, age 68, of Gering Nebraska, died from cancer with her family surrounding her at RWMC. A celebration of life will be held October 13th 2pm, at her son’s house in Kimball, Nebraska.

She was born September 14th, 1952 in Richland Center Wisconsin to John Tobias and Betty (Bell) Tobias. She received her early education in the River Valley school in Wisconsin. She married Edward Lee Tennant April 11th 1973 at Spring Green Wisconsin, spent a wonderful 47 years with her husband in their home at Gering Nebraska.

Survivors include husband Edward Tennant, Daughter Kristen (Leo Jr Bowen), Timothy (Marlana) Tennant, Edward Tennant (Melaney Enke), Evelyn Tennant (Tony Holguin), Christopher (Cortney) Tennant, Jessica Tennant (Phil Landercasper), 8 granddaughters, 7 grandsons, 3 great grand kids; sister Tina (Bill Uhrig), sister Sarah Wakefield, and brother Jim Tobias; 3 nieces, Tammy Blake, Janie Tobias, Lisa Wakefield, and 1 nephew Ryan Blake.

She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Bell Tobias, father John Tobias, 4 grandkids Hayle Tennant, Payton Tennant, Christopher Jr Tennant, and Donovan Tennant, brother in law Leeland Blake; Mother-in-law Mabel Tennant and Father-in-law Lott Tennant.