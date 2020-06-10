Schatzie K. Gillming, 64, Kimball

Schatzie K. Gillming, 64, of Kimball, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Cremation has been held and memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may stop at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given in her memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church. The services for Schatzie have been entrusted the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Schatize Kay Gillming was born in Princeton, Indiana on August 8, 1955, the daughter of Leonard and Jacquiline (Cargal) Klusmeier.

She lived in several places throughout the U.S. while growing up. Schatzie was proud that she worked as a fork lift driver for FMC

Corporation while living Anaheim, California. She attended Oakland City College while living in Indiana and received her Master’s

in teaching. Schatzie was married to Roger Gillming at Trinity United Methodist Church on October 9, 2004. She was proud to

serve as a lay minister for theMelbeta United Methodist Church, until moving to Calloway. She moved back to Kimball following

her retirement. Family was very important to Schatzie, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and

enjoyed many good times with them. She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was an adventurist and

loved to travel to different destinations. Schatzie also loved cooking and made many German dishes. She was a member of

Calvary United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband Roger Gillming of Kimball, NE; sons Karl (Jacqueline) Ayers of Valentine, NE., John (Alicia) Pearce of

Casper, WY., and Josh (Jennifer) Gillming of Kimball, NE; daughters Desiree (Bradley) Kelly of Denver, Co., Bonnie Ayers of

Prescott, AZ., Maeghanne Eyers of Minneapolis, MN., and Jessica (Connor) Cooper of Fremont, NE; 18 grandchildren and 2 great

grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother Richard and 1 sister Karla.