Scott Allen (Mitzelfelt) Mitz, 53, Crawford

Scott Allen (Mitzelfelt) Mitz, 53, of Crawford died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Torrington, Wyoming, due a bull riding accident. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Harrison Bible Church in Harrison. Pastor Matt Parker will officiate.

Scott was born in Loup City on June 30, 1966, to Edwin (Jerry) and Luella Mitzelfelt. He attended Loup City Public Schools, graduating Class of 1984. He participated in football, track and Legion baseball. He entered in the Army and was stationed in Germany with some of his classmates. After returning home he joined the National Guard and worked at Peavy Elevator in Nebraska, eventually transferring to Montana for his job. It was there he met his wife, Annette Cummer, and they were married in 1993. They moved to Canada to help with the family ranch. Two daughters were born to this union, Darci and Rachel.

He later returned to the U.S. and rejoined the U.S. Army for medical training serving as an Army medic from 1997 to 2001. As a family they lived in Clarkville, Tennessee, where he was a paramedic. After Army life he found a job working at the Shalamar Arabian Ranch in Harrison training horses. He then worked at a feed lot in Wynot for a short time before returning back to the Harrison/Crawford area. His most current jobs were at the Crawford Sale Barn and at the Charcoal House in Crawford. His two quarter horses, Laddy and Cappuccino, were the loves of his life. He had a passion for bull riding and traveling with his friends to many rodeos.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; daughters, Darci Mitzelfelt of Ohio, and Rachel Mitzelfelt of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; sisters, Audrey Piontkowski and Michelle (Mark) Hoos; and brothers, James Mitzelfelt and Jonathon (Alyssa) Mitzelfelt, along with many nieces and nephews.