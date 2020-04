Sharon K. Ellis, 74, of Sidney passed away Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Sharon’s name can be made to the family to help defray costs (c/o Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home PO Box 474 Oshkosh, NE 69154).

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Ellis family.