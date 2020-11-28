Sharon Kay (Krentz) Pile was born on October 4, 1956 to Burtis Bennett and Walter Krentz in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and entered her heavenly home on November 24, 2020 with services entrusted to Dugan Kramer Funeral Home.

She was known for her loving smile, warm hugs and contagious laugh wherever she went. She married Charles Pile on September 14, 1973 and together they raised two children Wayne Arthur and Felicia Hope. For years to come they welcomed a son-in-law Cody John Bollin, a daughter-in-law Shelly Marie Pile, 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends that she loved and cherished. She is survived by 3 sisters Kathy and Bob Tarr of Woodburn, OR, Shirley and Don Vance of Grand Island, NE and Rae Ellen and Clarence Brooks of Grand Island, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law.

Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Clement officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. A memorial may be given to the family in care of Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel.