Sherry Lou Daily, 77, Bridgeport

Sherry Lou Daily, 77, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December, 28, 2019 at the Bridgeport Church of Christ with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Visitation will be from 10am – 11am prior to funeral services at the church. Interment will take place on Monday, Dec 30, 2019 at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at 11am. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Sherry’s honor be made in care of COPD Research or the Bridgeport Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be made by viewing Sherry’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements.

Sherry was born on November 12, 1942 in Maywood, NE to Guy and Matilda (Smith) Herron along with her twin brother Terry. She graduated high school from Hillrose, CO. She married Robert Daily on Nov 6, 1961 in Westminster, CO and they moved to Bridgeport in 1965 where they raised their family. Sherry worked for Dayco on Alliance until her retirement.

Sherry is survived by her children Annette Beattie (Zane Cranmore), Kevin Daily, and Michelle Daily (Perry Nelson); grandchildren Heather Dixon, Hailey (Dywayne) Kellum, Morgan Stott, Micheal (Riannon) Berry, Stephanie Berry, Darean McDaniel and Zeth Douglas; great grandchildren Elijah Dixon, Landen Harmon, Lincoln Berry, Halle Kellum and Tony Briggs; sisters-in-law Velma Herron and Lynell Guymon; brothers-in-law Richard (Barsha) Daily and William Daily; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband Robert, brother Terry, sister Anita Summers, brother-in-law Steven Daily and nephew Jonathan Daily all preceded her in death.