Shirley L. Cruise, 90, Dalton

March 22, 2021
April 30, 1930 - March 18, 2021

Shirley L. Cruise, age 90, of Dalton passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the United Church of the Plains in Dalton, NE with Pastor Leon “Bud” Gillespie officiating. Interment will be in the Dalton Cemetery.

Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Tuesday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Shirley’s register book and leave condolences for the family.

You may view Shirley’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. A complete obituary will be published when available.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Shirley’s care and funeral arrangements.

