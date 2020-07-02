Shirley Lou Rask, 80, Gering

Shirley Lou Rask, 80 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home.

Her graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:30 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley was born April 22, 1940 in Ord, Nebraska to Alfred and Dorothy Babka. She received her early education in Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. She married Bill Rask on June 8, 1958 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and made their home in Gering, NE. She worked at Ewing Floral, McCosh Drug, and Cox Drugstore in Gering for a number of years.

She was a member of the Eagles, Rollin Oldies Car Club.

Shirley loved spending time with her family, kids and all the grandchildren. She had a passion for gardening and crocheting. She cared deeply for others. Shirley loved traveling with her husband, Bill, to all of his racing events throughout the years. Later, she enjoyed camping with Bill and going to gun shows and car shows. She loved going for rides in the antique cars.

Survivors include her husband Bill Rask; sons Billie and Troy (Heather) Rask; grandsons Brody (Stephanie), Billie, Tyler and Skyler Rask; granddaughter Jessica Reichert; great grandsons Rhyatt, Oakley, Jace, Keenan, Matthew, Tristan and Cameron; great granddaughters Alyssa and Aaralyn and sister Rogene Hiatt of

Washington with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Bill and Molly Rask and daughter Roxane Marie Rask.