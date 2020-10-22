Shirley Mae (Gorr) Loose went to her eternal home in Heaven on October 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Her visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 3-6 pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Shirley’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Shirley’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Services will be live streamed on the Bridgman Funeral Home facebook page.

Shirley was born on August 10, 1933 to Sam and Mary Gorr in Scottsbluff, NE. She attended school at District 10, Trails School and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1950. Shirley worked at the Gering National Bank, J.C. Penney’s and was a farm wife for many years as well as a loving mom, grandma, and great grandma. Shirley met her sweetheart Bill in 1950 and they married in 1955 after Bill returned from the service. They were married 65 ½ years.

She was active in the Victory Hill Women’s Club and was a VFW auxiliary life member. She loved researching family genealogy, reading, listening to music, Dutch hop dances. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and grand puppy “Ozzie”.

Shirley is survived by her husband Willard (Bill) Loose, son Rod (“Big” Brenda); daughters Gail (Jack) Wilkerson, and “Little” Brenda; grandchildren Brant (Michelle) Loose, Brady (Sarah) Loose, Stephanie Wilkerson, Justin (Dani) Wilkerson; great grandchildren Dawson, Aspen, London and Isabelle Loose and David Wilkerson; brother Bob (Darlene) Gorr, (Bobby, Mike); sister Jodene (Ron) Faber, (Traci, Zachary).

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and great grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

May God be with us all until we meet again.