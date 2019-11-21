Stanley D. “Stan” Gabel, 77, Gering

Stanley D. “Stan” Gabel, 77, of Gering, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Bruce Peterson officiating. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery at Gering. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 AM until service time on Monday. Memorials may be given to Grace Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Stan was born January 4, 1942 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Raymond and Martha (Schoeneman) Gabel. He grew up in the Victory Hill community, working on the family farm. He received his education at Fairview, Victory Hill, and Scottsbluff High School, graduating with the Class of 1961.

Stan was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kay Fertig, on November 30, 1963. The couple made their home in Scottsbluff until moving to Gering in 1971 where he resided until his death. Stan was employed by Metz Baking Company for 30 years, retiring in December of 1999, and Nash Finch Company for 4 1/2 years.

Stan was a founding member of Grace Chapel, where he served in various board positions. He loved gardening, spending countless hours tending to the fruits and vegetables that he would ultimately share with family and neighbors.

Stan is survived by his wife Kay of Gering; son Kevin Gabel and his love Shelly (Bamrick) Perham of Loveland, CO; grandchildren John and Taylor Gabel; great-grandchildren Lilyanna Kay and Maddison; brother Frank Gabel; sister Ann (Dennis) Zitterkoph; and sisters-in-law Kay Gabel and Sandy Gabel.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law John and Mollie Fertig, brothers Larry and Jim Gabel, and sister-in-law Alice Gabel.