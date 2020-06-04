Stephen LeRoy Startzer, 77, Scottsbluff

Stephen LeRoy Startzer, 77, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away at his home on June 1st, 2020. Per Steve’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Steve was born in Scottsbluff on October 18, 1942 to Steve and Helen (Gertson) Startzer. He was the oldest of 4 children. Steve received his education in Scottsbluff and went on to own Startzer Control, which specialized in refrigeration. Steve went on to work for Western Sugar and retired from there.

Steve was a kind and giving soul, who was dearly loved by family and friends. We will miss him!

Survivors include brother, William (Veronica) Startzer of Santiago, Chile; nieces, Cindy (Rodney) Slaughter, Hamden, CT, and Maura D’Este, Aurora, CO; nephew, Nicholas D’Este, Santiago, Chile; brother-in-law, Jim Jennings, Colorado Springs, CO; nephews, Jeremy and Ben Startzer, both of CO; and many great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Judith Jennings; brother, Tom; and nephew, Charles Edson.

