Stephen T. Selzer, 65, Greenwood Village, Colorado

Stephen T. Selzer, 65, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, died peacefully on March 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial, Colorado, with Pastor Tom Melton officiating. A private interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Tuesday March 10, 2020 followed by a reception for friends of Steve and the Selzer family at the Scotts Bluff Country Club from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials have been established to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and Colorado Advocates for Children (CASA). Olinger Chapel Hill is overseeing memorial service arrangements.

Steve was born July 29, 1954 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to John T. “Jack” and Shirley (Allen) Selzer. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1972. He went on to earn a B.S. in Hospital Administration from the University of Nebraska in 1976 where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

After college, Steve started working as a sales rep at Xerox before accepting a position at First Data Corporation, an international payment processing firm founded in Omaha, Nebraska, where he spent the majority of his career living in Omaha, Nebraska, Southlake, Texas and the Denver, Colorado area. He worked at First Data for over 25 years and retired as Division President, garnering a laundry list of certifications, achievements and accolades along the way. Upon retirement, Steve stayed busy with numerous investment ventures, from real estate development to lending – employing his signature, extensively proven, business intuition in everything he did. He also continued his illustrious career as a family man with his wife Candace, whom he married in July 2013.

Outside of business and family, Steve cared deeply for several causes and wholly believed in the value of charity. He was heavily involved in community charities that included Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Colorado Advocates for Children – CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), Paws on the Ground, Kenzie’s Causes, Wounded Warriors Foundation, Project Cure, Dumb Friends League, and Samaritan House, a homeless shelter in metro Denver.

Steve was the epitome of a family man. He is survived by his wife Candace Selzer; brother John Selzer and his wife Ann of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; son Michael Selzer and his wife Tiffany of Memphis, Tennessee; daughter Samantha (Selzer) Divarco and her husband Chris of Pinehurst, North Carolina; son Joe Selzer and his partner Christina Batsakis of San Diego, California; daughter Avery Grady of Greenwood Village, Colorado; and granddaughter Aurora Selzer of Memphis, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Shirley.