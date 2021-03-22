Steve George Pappas, 95, rural Bayard

Steve George Pappas, 95, of rural Bayard, passed away at home on March 19, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. A Private Family Graveside service will be held at the Bayard Cemetery. The family invites friends to join them at the Assumption Orthodox Church Hall in Bayard from 11-12:30 on Thursday, March 25th for a meal in Steve’s honor. Memorials may be directed to the Orthodox Church in Bayard or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Steve was born August 6, 1925 at Bridgeport, Nebraska to George T. and Katherine (Kehling) Pappas. He received his education at Bridgeport, graduating from Bridgeport High School with the Class of 1944. He was united in marriage to Nancy Lee Johnson on October 3, 1948 at Scottsbluff. The couple made their home in rural Bayard.

Steve worked for the REA and Great Western Sugar Company before he started farming. He took great pride and joy in farming and raising livestock alongside his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed following his grandsons’ sporting events.

Steve was a member of the Assumption Orthodox Church in Bayard, past District 96 School Board Member, past Govenor of the Moose Lodge in Scottsbluff, and Past Alliance Irrigation Board Member. He enjoyed fishing trips and RV camping, playing cards, a good old fashioned game of poker, and frequent gambling excursions with his family to Prairie Winds Casino.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Steve is survived by his daughter Amy of Tucson, AZ; sons Phil and Paul Pappas both of rural Bayard; grandsons: Troy (Andrea) Miller and Nicholas and John Pappas; great-grandchildren: Henrik and Oskar; sister-in-law Florine Pappas of Scottsbluff; and nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers: Harry, Ted, and Gus, and sisters Beulah Harms, Dorothy Keys, Helen Pappas, and Olembia Dracon.