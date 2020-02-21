Steven E. Kildow, 57, Bayard

Steven E. Kildow, 57, of Bayard, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. His Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess and Pastor Ted Meter officiating. Interment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Steve was born October 14, 1962 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska the oldest child of Larry and Shirley (Watson) Kildow. He attended school in Bayard, graduating with the Class of 1981. He was a member of the FFA, 4-H, swing choir, and lettered in track and football.

Steve was united in marriage to Amanda “Mandi” Schnell on February 1, 1992. To this union three children were born: Alex, Alanda, and Conrad. Steve farmed, fed cattle, and had a calving operation with this family in the Bayard area all of his life. He was a Pioneer Seed Salesman, being top salesman his last year.

Steve’s pride and joy was his family. He was an active, faithful member and deacon of Hope Congregational Church. Steve was a member of the NRA, Sons of the American Legion Post in Bayard, and served on the Board of Directors of the North Platte Valley Irrigation Association. He enjoyed Fox News, hunting, reading, was very competitive in board games, and loved comparing calving results with his wife’s cattle operation. Steve took great pride in working hard and was a successful businessman. He considered cattle and his feedlot more FUN than work. Steve will be remembered as a loyal, dependable man who truly enjoyed working.

Steve is survived by his wife Mandi; children Alex of Lincoln, Alanda of Bayard, and Conrad of Bayard; father Larry Kildow of Bayard; siblings: David (Jill) Kildow of Bayard, Sandra (Kurt) Sinks of McGrew, and Sharlanne (Coby) Beckner of Clayton, NM; sister-in-law Melinda “Mindi” (Wade) Foster of Hemingford; brother-in-law Lanny Schnell of Alliance; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Kildow on March 23, 2018, father-in-law and mother-in-law Larry and Sharon Schnell, and grandparents Henry and Mollie Kildow and Ralph and Vernetta Watson.