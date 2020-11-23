Susan (Cawley) Miller passed into the Lord’s presence on November 17, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center from complications of diabetes. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to St. Judes or the American Diabetes Association in Sue’s name.

Susan was born in Scottsbluff on June 10, 1951 to Wendel and Charlene (Dietrich) Cawley. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1969. She married Brent Miller on January 31, 1987 in Scottsbluff. She worked many years at Cawley’s Tater Flakes and later as a Para educator at Scottsbluff Public Schools. She also spent many hours with her nieces and nephews, sharing stories, crafts, and wisdom.

Susan is preceded in death by her son, Scotty Bell, and father, Wendel Cawley.

Survivors include husband, Brent Miller of Gering; mother, Charlene Cawley of Scottsbluff; sisters, Laurey (Richard) Schank of Scottsbluff and Carrie (Jerry) Williams of Gering; brothers, Chris Cawley of Scottsbluff and Jamison (Tanya) Cawley of Kearney; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Sue Dearly.