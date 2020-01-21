Susan Kaye Selvey, 68, Scottsbluff

Susan Kaye Selvey, 68, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on February 1, 2020 at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Mark Selvey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Susan’s honor ma be made in care of the Panhandle Humane Society or Doves. Online condolences may be made by viewing Susan’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Susan Kaye Selvey was born on December 9, 1951 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Richard and Janet Selvey. The oldest of two siblings, she attended grade schools in Council Bluffs, Columbus, and Grand Island, middle school at Nathan Hale and senior high at Benson in Omaha, Nebraska, where she played in the orchestra, acted and worked in theatre productions, and marched with the band as the fabled Benson Bunny mascot. After high school she attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she majored in Communications and Theatre, and from there UMKC in Kansas City, graduating in 1981 with a Masters of Fine Arts. She then joined the Actor’s Equity Association, AFTRA, and SAG, and began her career in acting in Chicago, Illinois. She worked in many cities, venues and media. Her best-known roles were Mrs. Fezziwig in the annual production of A Christmas Carol in Kansas City, and Mother Superior in Nunsense. She also starred in a series of humorous cards sold by Hallmark. While acting was her first love, she also taught acting as Director of Theatre at St. Andrew’s Sewanee Prep School in Sewanee, TN, a position she left only when her mother became ill and Sue returned to Nebraska to help with the family restaurant business and care for her mom. While in Omaha, she had many roles at the Firehouse Dinner Theatre.

In 1993 she moved to Scottsbluff to join family and worked as Director of the West Nebraska Arts Center. She formed Foothill Children’s Theatre and wrote and directed many children’s plays and taught children and adults alike the craft of acting. Many young adults in the area today remember Sue as a kind, funny and accepting teacher and friend, who gave everyone the chance to belong. Sue loved to act. Even as her health made walking and moving more difficult, she found ways and places to use her gifts and share her talents. One of her greatest joys was a series of Greater Tuna play productions which she did with her dear friend Bill Groth.

Susan was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, teacher, and friend. She was preceded in death by parents Janet and Richard Selvey, and is survived by brother and sister-in-law Mark and Jill Selvey, nieces and nephews Amanda (Rob) Abrisch, Miranda Shaft, Lia, James, and Forrest Selvey; grand-nephews Graham and Max Abrisch, closest friend Pati McLellan, and friends and former students too numerous to mention.