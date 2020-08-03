Susan (Ravert) Dalbey, 68, Bayard

Susan (Ravert) Dalbey, 68, of Bayard, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport surrounded by her family. Her funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Community Bible Church in Bayard with Pastor Brad Kilhthau officiating. The service will be livestreamed over the church’s Zoom account. Please send an email to bayardcommunitybible@gmail.com to receive that log in information. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Susan was born in Dalton, Nebraska on June 8, 1952 the daughter of Max and Herley (Henry) Ravert. Susan and her older brother Dennis grew up in Dalton. After graduating, she attended Parks Business School in Denver. She later moved to Scottsbluff and worked at Nile Valley Savings and Loan. For the past 27 years, she has been the Executive Director of the Bayard Housing Unit.

On April 6, 1974, Susan married Mark Dalbey and the couple eventually moved to Bayard where they made their home and raised their three children. Susan was an avid fan of Nebraska Football and the Denver Broncos. She also had a love for gardening and working in the yard. Susan was a member of Community Bible Church in Bayard and was a strong believer in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her love for her family was unconditional.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark; children: Ryan Dalbey, Stephanie Dalbey, Amy (Rick) Schmunk, and Kevin (Melanie) Dalbey all of Bayard; her aunt Sue Hettinger of North Platte, NE; grandchildren: Kyler, Jacob, Luke, Addisyn, Colin, Lauren, Bristol, Mason, and Paxton; and several extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.