IN LOVING MEMORY. Tamara “Tammy” Jean West Roland, 62, crossed to paradise on January 26th, 2020.

A celebration of her life with family and friends will be at Bridgman Funeral Home of Scottsbluff at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, Feb 7th, with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Mitchell Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Tamara’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com .

Tamara Jean West was born to Don and Helen West, November 1st, 1957 in Scottsbluff where she graduated Scottsbluff Sr High.

Tammy was a local girl who loved the area and the people. She worked numerous jobs around the valley and was a bartender at Hights Tavern for many years, she was a great listener and gave good, sound advice as she had a knack for it. As she used to say, “Bartending is my livelihood, not my life”. She never forgot a face or a name, or that you were important, that was her gift to us…

She married Larry Roland in Torrington, WY and later separated and had two beloved sons; Uriah West and Seth Roland who she leaves behind, with Grandson Tanner, Brothers: Steve, Keith, and Bill (Candi); and sister-in-law, Susan West.

She was preceded in death by her Father Don, Mother Helen, and brothers Mike and Randy.

Think of her in quiet moments and her memories shall live forever in our hearts…