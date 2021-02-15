Taylor Dietlein, 31, rural Oshkosh

Taylor Dietlein, 31, of rural Oshkosh passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh with Deacon Dixon Powers officiating. Burial will follow in the Oshkosh City Cemetery.

Rosary Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

There will be no visitation.

Both services will live streamed on the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Homes Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/hbfunerals)

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Dietlein family.

Taylor was born on September 1, 1989 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Tim and Suzette (Bairn) Dietlein. He attended grade school through high school at Garden County, graduating with the class of 2008. Taylor was athletic, participating and excelling, in baseball, football, wrestling and golf. He was a natural shot and belonged to the local trap team, winning several medals over the years at the State Trap Shoot in Doniphan, Nebraska.

Taylor attended Southeast Community College, Milford, Nebraska, graduating with a degree in Electrical and Electromechanical Technology. After graduation he took a job with Baldwin Filters in Kearney, Nebraska. Following his time in Kearney he returned home to the Dietlein Ranch (Four D Ranch Co.) and fulfilled his dream of becoming a full-time family Rancher. Taylor was the 5th generation of the family to live and work on the ranch. He was an active member of the Heart of the Hills Fire Department being the 3rd generation to serve.

Taylor enjoyed traveling to Deadwood, South Dakota, to play 3-Card Poker and be with friends and family. He enjoyed finding different craft breweries along his travels and making new friends along the way. Taylor was an avid sports fan and could and would, talk about any sport. He enjoyed his Monday Night Men’s Golf League (at least the last hundred yards of each hole)! He loved his cattle and his horse, Shaggy, and life in the Sandhills.

Taylor genuinely cared for and worried about others and would help anyone who needed it. He was a thinker and a good listener, his faith was an important part of his life. Taylor was excited to become an Uncle, as he loved babies and children. He was a remarkable young man who loved and cared for his family and friends and was called home to soon.

He is survived by his mother Suzette Dietlein of Oshkosh, Nebraska, his father Tim Dietlein and wife Ellen Dietlein of rural Oshkosh, Nebraska. His sister Sierra Hanson (Luke Hanson) of Chappell, Nebraska along with his soon to be Niece. Grandparents Ev and Marge Dietlein of rural Oshkosh, Nebraska, Leonard & Dorothy Bairn of Lewellen, Nebraska; along with Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and many friends

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Taylor’s memory for later designation.