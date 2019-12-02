Teresa Russell, 71, Oshkosh

Teresa Russell, 71, of Oshkosh passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Minnesota.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Oshkosh Community Wesleyan Church with Pastor Bruce Neal officiating. Burial will follow in the Morning View Cemetery at Wallace, Nebraska.

Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Holechek Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Russell family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.