Terry Nere, 66, Scottsbluff

Terry Nere, 66, of Scottsbluff, passed away on February 13, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Presston Gabel officiating. Memorials may be given in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Terry was born March 30, 1953 at Granite Falls, Minnesota to Marvin and Donna Mae (Robertson) Nere. He has worked at Webber’s Furniture Store for the 50 years. He never missed a day of work. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Special thanks to the Webbers Family for all their support.

Terry loved watching movies and spending time with family. He was a quiet and shy guy but had a big heart. He loved his little great-nephew Cortez. Terry looked forward to his shopping on weekends and he loved to grocery shop.

Terry is survived by his sister Joy (Darrell) Keenan, niece Wendy Nere, great-niece Cecilia Nere; and great-great-nephew Cortez Salazar.

Terry was preceded in death by his mother Donna Robertson and sister and brother-in-law Vicki and Tim Lase.