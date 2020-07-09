Terry Ray Reichert, Scottsbluff

Terry Ray Reichert was born on November 29, 1957, to Fred and Sandra Reichert (Kuxhausen). He was born and raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He never left his hometown for long throughout his lifetime. He attended Scottsbluff Public Schools and graduated in 1976. Terry attended and graduated from Kearney State College with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Business. He managed an ALCO store in Little Rock, Arkansas, then worked as a paralegal for Nebraska Legal Services before following his passion of owning and operating his own businesses. He owned TeRay Jewelers in downtown Scottsbluff and later opened Pro-Ice where he did graphics and designs.

Terry was very inventive, creative, and eccentric. All of his life he walked to the beat of his own drum without a care for what others thought. He was kind and always willing to help others. He never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Terry had a special fondness for animals – especially the dogs that shared a part of his life.

Even though he was not blessed with children from either of his two short marriages, he was an integral part of his extended family. He always had a story to share, and his comments and jokes always made us laugh. Life was never dull when Terry was around. During family celebrations, he could always be found sitting with the kids. “Uncle Terry” was a favorite of several of his nieces and nephews. He was always that crazy and fun uncle! He loved good times, muscle cars, driving fast, and rock ‘n roll music.

Terry shared a special bond with his mother, Sandra Schaub. He called her several times a day to visit. They would always share the day’s activities with each other. He loved teasing her to the point of aggravating her at times, but the calls between the two never stopped for even a day.

Terry is survived by his mother, Sandra Schaub, brother, Fred Reichert Jr (Nancy Allen), sister, Tamera Wiegel (Robert), nieces and nephews, Cassie Wiegel, Bobby Wiegel (Kelcy), David Wiegel, Tiffany Muhr, Kourtland Reichert (Jessica), Tierney Reichert, and many great nieces and nephews.

Terry was proceeded in death by his father, Fred Reichert, his brother, Gary Reichert, and his step-father, Gary Schaub.

Terry died July 6, 2020, taking the last crazy ride of his life – hopefully listening to his favorite song – Hold On Loosely. He will be greatly missed by his mother, family, and friends.

Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service for Terry will be held on Tuesday, July 14th, at Scottsbluff Zion Church at 2:00pm, officiated by Pastor Andy Griess. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com