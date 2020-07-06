Theresa R. Blake, 71, Gering

Theresa R Blake, 71 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff.

Cremation was chosen, due to COVID 19 a family memorial service will be held at a later date. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Theresa was born September 28, 1948 to Gerald and Wilma Grace Hesselgesser in Burwell, Nebraska. She graduated from Gering High School. She moved to Tyler, Texas and married to Jim Blake and became step mother to four children.

While in Texas, she earned her Bachelor and Masters of Science from University of Texas in Tyler, Texas.

She retired from Sprint in Kansas City and they returned to Gering to assist her mother who had developed Alzheimer’s.

She is survived by her husband Jim; mother Wilma; four step children; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Theresa was preceded in death by her father Gerald.