Thomas Dale “Tom” Stricker, 64, Scottsbluff

Thomas Dale “Tom” Stricker, 64, of Scottsbluff, entered into God’s Heavenly Kingdom on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. A Celebration of his Life and his birthday will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 13, at Heritage Estates Chapel with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. A private family burial will take place Wednesday at the Bayard Cemetery.

Tom was born February 13, 1955 in Scottsbluff to Leo and Wilma (Grabe) Stricker. He attended Special Ed School at Bayard beginning at age ten when Special Ed programs were established in the Nebraska public schools, strongly advocated for by his parents. He then spent about 40 years participating in workshop programs through the Office of Human Development. Tom’s extended family was multiplied by his residency in OHD group homes through the years.

Tom was always surrounded by love and care of his family and his caregivers. Every weekend was spent with his parents, enjoying Saturday morning westerns, attending church & enjoying the hymns, and sharing family meals and trips, until mobility hindered his ability to move about. He loved playing fetch with his dog, tossing football and softball with his nieces and nephews, bowling, and cheering on any football team on TV. He was proud of his many medals and trophies won in years of Special Olympics. Tom was a John Wayne and a Johnny Cash fan, loving country western music and watching probably every John Wayne movie ever made – many times over!

Tom is survived by his mother Wilma Stricker of Gering; brother Tim (Sandi) Stricker, Scottsbluff; sister Kathy (Paul) Rainbolt, Ft. Collins, CO; 2 nieces, 3 nephews, and many extended family members, as well as his loving and committed caregivers, most recently Ruby Arriaga and her staff. Tom was preceded in death by his father Leo.