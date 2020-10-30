Thomas J. Walsh, 77, Scottsbluff

Thomas J Walsh, 77, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died at home surrounded by family on October 28, 2020. He will be cremated per his wishes and a memorial service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2pm at New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Cliff Transmeier officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to New Beginnings Church and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Tom was born in Scottsbluff at Fair Acres Hospital on November 19, 1942, to Harold James and Marie (Upthagrove) Walsh. He graduated from high school in Torrington, Wyoming in 1961. He worked for a myriad of places, including the packing houses, Roy’s, Scotty’s and Flickers. He was predominantly an assembler for Lockwood but his favorite job was the Mitchell school system. He loved driving bus and attending all the kids activities. He was part of a pinochle club and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, and bowling. He was friendly and a loving husband to his wife, Dorothy (Wharton), as well as father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; sister, Hazel Mary Walsh Buckley; children, James Eugene Walsh, Kelly J (Walsh) Hughes (Udell), and William “Bill” Joseph Walsh (Nannie); grandchildren, Udell Nathan Hughes (Caitlyn), Arielle Whitney Hughes, Rayce Cray Walsh, Merrick Ryley Walsh; and great-grandchildren, Kylan Udell, Udell Thomas, Udell Griffin, and Grayson Udell.