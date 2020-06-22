Thomas L. Mauler, 78, rural Mitchell

Thomas L. Mauler, of rural Mitchell, NE, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 78. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Pastor Richard Reisig officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Tom was born in Los Angeles, CA, on May 14, 1942, to Glen and Helen Adams Mauler. In 1949, the family moved to a farm north of Mitchell. Tom graduated from Mitchell High School in 1960 and attended Chadron State College where he earned his education degree. He taught mathematics and shop class at Albin, Wy, Gering, NE, and Bellevue, NE before moving back to the family farm to begin farming. He later substitute taught in Gering, NE for several years.

On December 24, 1976, he married Donelda M. Ebel. They had three children, Amy Nicole, Brian Lee, and Neil Thomas. When he wasn’t farming, Tom enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing, and taking care of his cows.

Tom is survived by his wife Donie and their children: Amy (Levi) Hadley of Kearney, NE, Brian (Amber) Mauler of Julian, CA, and Neil (Casie Lukes) Mauler of Egan, MN; daughter Heidi (Arthur) Santano of Dade City, FL; grandchildren Micah Hadley of Lincoln, NE, Alexis Hadley, of Kearney, NE, and Finley and Henry Mauler of Egan, MN; sister Judy and nephews Mark and Justin Hansen.