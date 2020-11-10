Timothy Dale Lukassen, 67, Dix

Timothy Dale Lukassen of Dix, Nebraska passed away one day after his 67th birthday on October 26, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 in Highlands Ranch, CO. Services will be held at a later date when it is safer for everyone to gather.

Tim was born October 25, 1953 in Kimball, NE. He loved horses and was the Horseman of the Year at the Abbey, Cañon City. CO. He earned his college degree in Curtis, NE. Tim served many years on the Potter-Dix school board, and was involved in the 1987 merger. Tim and Debbie owned and farmed the Lukassen Homestead just east of Dix from 1976 to now. Numerous family and friends completed his harvest this year, surely, he was looking down from heaven with an ear to ear grin, filled with love and pride. He also drove his own semi hauling agriculture products. A man of many talents, Tim will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He leaves behind his wife Debbie, two daughters Mandy (James) McCoy of Ainsworth, Neb., Kacey (Mark) Wandrey of Omaha, Neb., two stepdaughters Erica Allen of Kimball, Neb., Jen (Erik) Johnston of Scottsbluff, Neb. Four loving grandchildren, Skylar and Maddie Johnston, Lillian and Reid Wandrey. Siblings, Cindy (John) Ehmke, Canon City, Colo., Steve (Peg), Guffey, Colo., Conney (John) Palmer, Alamosa, Colo., Vaughn (Terri), Kimball, Neb., Callen (Lynda, deceased), Greeley, Colo., Bart (Sam), Canon City, Colo., Curt (Karen), Cotopaxi, Colo., Evan, Gunnison, Colo., numerous nieces and nephews, and stepmother, Arvilla, Pueblo West, Colo.