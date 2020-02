Timothy E. “Tim” Saunders, 62, of Oshkosh passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home in Oshkosh.

Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Ogallala Cemetery with Reverend Lisa Hadler of the First Congregational United Church of Christ officiating

Memorials in Tim’s name may be made to the family.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Saunders family.