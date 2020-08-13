Tommy I. Watson, 54, Morrill

Services for Tommy I. Watson, 54, of Morrill Ne who passed away August 12th, will be held August 17th @ 10 am at Fillinghams Ponds, 30096 Fillingham Dr. Morrill, Ne.

Turn off is approx 1 mile east of Morrill at Hwy 26 and County Road 10. Service will be under the white tent.

Tom was the owner of the U Save Mart in Morrill Ne, partner in the Rustic Tavern in Morrill and partner in the Magic Sudz Car Wash & U Stuff It Storage in Morrill & Mitchell. He was also partner in Backaracks in Scottsbluff for several years. He grew up working in the family business, Watson Welding in Morrill and after high school worked for Kelley Bean Co in Morrill before moving to Lincoln where he was employed by Nebraska Boiler for a short time before moving to Sylvan Grove Kansas where he operated his own business and raised his family. Tom returned to Nebraska in 2007.

He is survived in death by his parents, Bill Sr. & Betty Watson of Morrill, daughter Lexa and husband Spencer Gillen of Morrill, daughter Lindsay of Omaha, daughter Miranda of Lincoln, Kansas, brother Bill Jr. and wife Christi, niece Sabrina and fiance Santiago and niece Meagan of Morrill, brother Kenny and wife Liana of Ormond Beach Fl, nephew Jareth & wife Savanna of Yankton Sd, nephew Bryce of Rapid City Sd, niece Jesslyn and husband Jr. Osborn of Scottsbluff & best friend Terry Lyle of Morrill. He is preceeded in death by grandparents Walter & Agnus Watson and Joseph & Mary Main.

Tom had a love for billards, golf, flying his airplane & motor cycles. He loved to share all these with his “people”. Many of you will have memories of Tom surrounded by these activities.

He was dad, son, brother, uncle, grandson, father-in-law, friend, best friend, and papa to his beloved Louie. He will forever be remembered for his sarcasam, sense of humor, incredible ability to fix, build & repair almost anything, his laughter & his patriotism.

For convenience flowers may be ordered through the Flower Den in Morrill 308-925-1003.

Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.