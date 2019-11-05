Tony Lopez Trejo, 54, Vinton, Iowa

Tony Lopez Trejo, 54, of Vinton, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Iowa City, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00am Friday, November 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Gaudalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating with a luncheon to follow; friends and family are welcome. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. A rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m., at Bridgman Funeral Home. Inurnment will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by viewing Tony’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Formerly of Scottsbluff, Tony was residing in Iowa City at the time of his passing. Tony was born on May 19, 1965 in Scottsbluff to late Steve M. Jr. and Frances (Lopez) Trejo.

Tony is survived by his mother Frances of Scottsbluff; brothers Richard L. Trejo (and the late Maria Trejo) of Phoenix, AZ, Steve L. Trejo III, Martin L. Trejo (Angie Saldivar) and sister Rachel Trejo all of Scottsbluff; fiancé Betty Hilliker of Cedar Rapids, IA and son Anthony Dimas Escamilla; stepsons Leo and Alex Mousseaux; stepdaughter Kaileen; grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members and close friends. He will truly be missed by all.

Tony was preceded in death by his father Steve M. Trejo, brother Jesse L. Trejo, maternal and paternal grandparents and many other loved ones.