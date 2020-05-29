Val Dwayne Snyder, 62, Kearney

Val Dwayne Snyder, 61 of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Gering, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Gering Memorial Chapel with cremation to follow. A Memorial Service for Val will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Scotts Bluff County Event Center in Mitchell with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Memorial donations can be made directly to Becky Snyder for distribution at a later date to the following entities: Gering Jr. Fire Patrol, Wesley Netherland Scholarship, and Laramie Peak Scout Camp. Please send to Becky Snyder 4110 19th Ave Kearney, NE 68845. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Val Dwayne was born June 16, 1958 as the first of three boys to Val Deane & Kay Snyder. Val started his education at Bushnell and received his diploma from Kimball High School. At the age of 19 he started working for KN Energy. During this time on April 8 he married his wife of 43 years Rebecca Sue Hettinger. From this marriage they had two beautiful children, Kathleen and Matthew.

Val was well known throughout the Gering community for his service on the State of Nebraska EMS Board, Gering volunteer fire department, and as a scout master in adult leadership with the boy scouts. He received numerous awards from the Fire Department which included: Gering Leroy Elliott Firefighter of the year in 1986, Gering Jaycee Outstanding Fireman in 1987, and Nebraska Aksarben Firemanship Award in 1991.

He truly had a passion for sharing his wealth of knowledge and engaging young adults in scouts and the junior fire department. He was a selfless volunteer and loved helping younger generations to make their experiences just as memorable and unique as he had. Throughout his years in boy scouts he was a leader, scoutmaster, advisor, councilman, and was a familiar face at many district camping events. In 2017 he was honored with the silver beaver award.

Val was a very dedicated and loyal employee to Tall Grass Energy, Kinder Morgan, and the pipe line. He was also the President of the 811 NebraskaOneCall board of Lincoln, NE.

Val had a laugh and sense of humor that was contagious. He always had a positive attitude, was very kind and respected by those around him, and above all things he was a very humble man. He was a teacher of all things with a simple method of teach by example. He relished the good things in life which included spending time camping, hunting, time with family, and maintaining ties with life long friends. His commitment to his family and friends has always been admired, as many times he put them first before himself.

Val is survived by his loving wife Becky, daughter Katie (Lance) Newth, son Matthew (Lenae) Snyder, grandchildren Alyssa & Payton Newth & Aspen & Chase Snyder. Parents, Val Deane & Kay Snyder, brothers Rob Snyder, Darrell (Robin) Snyder; sister-in-law Joyce Rowlee, Sister-in-law Sharon (Royce) Heimbouch, brother in law Gary (Marty) Hettinger and brother in law Ron (Bonnie) Hettinger and very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents and his mother in law and father-in-law.