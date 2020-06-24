Valentino (Val) R. Murillo, 94

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Valentino (Val) R. Murillo, died peacefully at his home Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by family. Born on November 3, 1925 in Castle Rock, Colorado, Valentino was the son of Bessie (Geronimo) Perez and Agapito Murillo.

On November 25, 1954 he married the love of his life Mary Lou Gomez. Together they raised twenty children, thirteen daughters and seven sons. Through his lifetime he worked at Cooks later known as Swift & Company, Gering Public Schools, and Christ the King as custodian and groundskeeper. Retirement didn’t stop his work ethic and led him to work part time delivering golf carts for Maseks.

Valentino led his life through his abundant faith. He was a true servant of our Lord, showing his kindness and compassionate spirit to those in need, working hard and being an inspiration to others. He was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church in all aspects. In 1955, he joined the Knights of Columbus in Gering and Scottsbluff where he served as Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator as well as an honorary lifetime member. He was passionate about baseball and football and shared his love of the game through coaching little league baseball and cheering on his favorite teams, the Huskers, Broncos, and Yankees.

Valentino is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Lou Murillo, and their nineteen children: Anna Marie of Castle Rock, CO; Lynyrd of Arvada, CO; Ernest of Lincoln, NE; Noberta of Gering, NE; Thomas (Flora) of Omaha, NE; Imogene of Kearney, NE; Neil (Christine Reed) of Westminster, CO; Odilia of Scottsbluff, NE; Lucinda (JR Savala) of Lincoln, NE; Melissa (Francis) Barnett of Aberdeen, SD; Michele (Rodney) Titus of Aberdeen, SD; Victoria Hahn of Stuttgart, Germany; Benicia of Denver, CO; Cedric (Amy Hauschild) of Arvada, CO; Dominic (Nicole) of Scottsbluff, NE; Carlita (Thad) Nelson of Lincoln, NE; Venita (Jose) Botti of Lincoln, NE; Vernalisa Fowler of Lincoln, NE; and D’Angelo (Staci) of Gering, NE.

Also mourning his loss are his forty-two grandchildren: Nikolos (Jen) Hutton, Lauren (Tyler) Tracey, Matthew Hutton; Esteban Murillo; Julian Murillo; Amanda (Marcus) Cuellar, Rebekah, Thomas (Danica), Magdalena Murillo; Britny Crittenden; Christopher Murillo, Clarissa (Zach) Riser, Merilu (Chris Hernandez) Murillo; Angelica, Anthony, Aiden Murillo; Julia, Joshua, Noah Barnett; Mikayla, Cassandra, Spencer, Megan, Jordan Titus; Alexander, Leila Beganovic; Justin (Jillian), Antonio, Dominique, Mia Murillo; Carlie, Isabella Nelson; Marcus Botti, Mercedes, Adrianna, Valentina, Daniel Fowler; Courtney, Nathaniel, Isaiah, and Christian Murillo.

He will also be remembered by his twenty-four great-grandchildren: Annalisa and Laura Hutton; Adrian, Lilliana, Sophia, and Lucas Cuellar; Liam Murillo; Gabriel Murillo; Tayden Marquez and Thomas Murillo; Maricela and Angelo Crittenden; Caleb and Zoe Riser; Aubrianna, Natalie, Kaylee, Savanah, Jordan Long and John Hernandez; Elliot Murillo; Ricardo Rodriguez; Vincent Botti; Koran and Johan Fowler.

He is cherished by his brothers and sisters Jennie Vostades, Leo Perez, Pauline Aguilar, Raymond Perez, Dean Perez, as well as his numerous nieces and nephews

Valentino is preceded into death by his father Agapito, stepfather Geronimo, his mother Bessie, three brothers, six sisters, his daughter Valarie Ann, granddaughter Alexandra Murillo, and three great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Sunday, June 28, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A vigil service and scripture Rosary in Valentino’s honor will be said at 5:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 10:30 am at Christ the King, immediately followed by gravesite rites at Westlawn cemetery. A memorial in his name may be directed towards St. Agnes Catholic School, Christ the King Ladies Guild, and St. Jude’s Research Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Gering Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.