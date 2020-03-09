Vera L. Pringle Heine died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Services will be held at Community Bible Church in Bayard, Nebraska at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with Pastor Brad Kihlthau. Burial will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Chuck Wagon Church, 522 E. Overland, Scottsbluff, or to KCMI Radio Station, 209 E. 15th St., Scottsbluff, in honor of Vera Heine.

Alvera Lucille Fritzler was born September 11, 1931 at a farm south of Bridgeport, NE to Henry and Mary (Krug) Fritzler. She attended Bridgeport Elementary School until early 1941 when her family moved to a farm near Chimney Rock and she was then educated at Bayard schools, graduating from Bayard High School in 1949.

Vera and James Pringle were married on May 14, 1950 at Bayard. The couple had two children. She was employed at local banks and as a bookkeeper at a farm-lending agency. She had been an active member of Chuck Wagon Church.

Her husband Jim Pringle died January 6, 1996. Later she was married to Ernest Heine.

Vera was an amazing mother. She was very self-sacrificing for the benefit of her family. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, gardener and homemaker. She was very hardworking and conscientious, while being able to balance caring for her family and working outside of the home. She was a believer in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and is now fully restored and at peace with Him.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law James, Jr. and Linda Pringle of Grand Junction, CO and daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Scott King of Westminster, CO. Grandchildren are Lisa (Matt) Figgs of Gypsum, CO, Karen (Dustin) Hailey of Denver, CO, Andrea (Beng Soon) Chuah of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Ryan King of Denver, CO, Alyssa King of Kimball, NE and Amber King of Westminster, CO. Great-grandchildren are Kaitlyn, Levi and Micah Figgs of Gypsum, CO, Adahlia and Malakhi Chuah of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Ezra King of Westminster, CO. Stepchildren are Robyn Sharp of Beaverton, OR, Steven (Amber) Heine of La Grande, OR, and Jeffrey Heine of Portland, OR. Her sister Helen Manbeck of Palm Desert, CA, sister-in law Joann Fritzler of Los Lunas, NM, brother-in-law Lloyd (Sandy) Heine of Gering, NE, along with two nieces, three nephews and their spouses, also survive her.

Vera was preceded in death by both of her husbands, her parents, infant brother Henry Fritzler, toddler brother Robert Edward Fritzler, brother and sister-in-law Harold (Jeri) Fritzler, sister and brother-in-law Emma (Bill) Cowley, and brothers-in-law Jack Manbeck and Wayne Pontine.