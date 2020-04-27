Verda Mary Broad went to be with her lord April,18 2020 at RWMC in Scottsbluff,NE.

Verda was born August 7th, 1923 to John and Fern (Johnson) Vogel on the Vogel family farm, west of Alliance. Verda was the middle of seven children and instrumental in raising her younger siblings and helped to run the farm.

After finishing school, she met and then married Bill Ackerman in May of 1943. To this union they had two children, Linda and Thomas.

When Verda’s father passed away she and Bill bought the family farm in Alliance and helped farm and raise cattle. Bill Ackerman died in May 1958. Verda continued to run the farm and cattle by herself showing her true strengths and resilience as a leader as well as raising her two children.

In 1962, Verda married Kenneth Broad. They continued to work the farm until 1972 when they decided to move to Phoenix to farm tomatoes. Kenny and Verda enjoyed living in Arizona. They had so much fun when their grandkids came to visit. They took them to fun places and spent many weekends camping at old mining and ghost towns.

Verda found her true passion of collecting antique dolls. She repaired them, even making them clothes and shoes. She went to doll shows selling/buying/trading dolls. She met many wonderful people and found many friends at the doll shows.

In 1988 Kenny and Verda retired and moved back to Nebraska buying an acreage near McGrew. It was a good move and they enjoyed being back home with their family and friends. They enjoyed that place and all of the great neighbors.

Kenny passed away in 2004 and Verda later moved to town to finally retire.

Verda is survived by her son Tom Ackerman (Carol) of Mcgrew, Grandkids Tracy Lore-Bilek (Larry) of Loveland, CO. Alan Lore (Dana) of Honolulu, HI, Mary Suhr (Sean) of Minatare, Kristen Lambrecht (Devyn) of Omaha, David Ackerman (Diana) of Bloomington, MN, Great GrandKids Kristie Lore of Scottsbluff, Garrett Bilek of Groton CT, Gregory Bilek of Loveland, CO, Devin and Aaron Suhr of Minatare, Anuhea Hauanio-Lore of Honolulu HI, Zander, Ryker, Allister, and Beringer Lambrecht of Omaha NE, Great-Great Grandchild Izaiah Lore, Sisters-in-Law Sue Vogel (Jack), and Edna Broad, and many Nephews, Nieces, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Bill and Kenneth, her daughter Linda Lore, Brothers Jack and Gene Vogel, Sisters Irene Underwood, Izola Gardner, Betty Downing and Phyllis Nowels.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Gering, NE. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com <http://www.geringchapel.com/> and services will be held at a later date.