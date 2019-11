Vern L. Beyer, 74, Sidney

NAME: VERN L. BEYER AGE: 74

OF: SIDNEY

PASSED AWAY: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH IN SIDNEY

SURVIVORS INCLUDE: HIS WIFE KATHY, DAUGHTER, CHRISTINE WAMSLEY AND HUSBAND SCOTT, GRANDCHILDREN SAMANTHA, LOGAN, NATHAN AND SARAH, SON, JASON BEYER AND WIFE ZOE, GRANDCHILDREN EZRA AND EZEKIEL, BROTHERS, JOHN AND WIFE LIZ, JOE AND WIFE TAMARA, VINCE, PAT, AND MIKE AND WIFE MELINDA, SISTER, NANCY, BROTHER-IN-LAW, JAMES SCHOTT AND WIFE JANICE, MANY NIECES AND NEPHEWS, GREAT AND GREAT-GREAT NIECES AND NEPHEWS AND THE MAYTORENA FAMILY.

A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL FOR: VERN L. BEYER

WILL BE HELD AT: 10:00 A.M., MONDAY, DECEMBER 9TH WITH A WAKE SERVICE ON SUNDAY DECEMBER 8TH AT 7:00 P.M. BOTH SERVICES WILL BE IN ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH IN SIDNEY WITH FATHER MIKE MCDERMOTT OFFICIATING. CREMATION HAS BEEN HELD

INURNMENT WILL FOLLOW MASS: IN THE GREENWOOD CEMETERY

CREMATION HAS BEEN HELD: FRIENDS MAY STOP AT THE GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL TO SIGN VERN’S REGISTER BOOK AND LEAVE CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILY

MEMORIALS: MAY BE MADE IN VERN’S NAME TO ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, HOMEBOY INDUSTRIES AT 130 WEST BRUNO STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA 90012

GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL & CREMATION SERVICE IS IN CHARGE OF VERN’S CARE AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS