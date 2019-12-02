Vianna “Vi” Gurney, 84, Sidney

Vianna “Vi” Gurney, 84, of Sidney passed away Wednesday evening, November 27, 2019 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

Cremation has taken place and Vi’s family are planning memorial services in Cheyenne next spring.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations assisted the Gurney family with cremation.

Vianna Nettie Gurney was born August 19, 1935 in Big Piney, Wyoming to Jack and Nora (Martin) Curtis. She lived in Wyoming most of her life and was known in the ranching business. She recently moved to Sidney to be near her family.